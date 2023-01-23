Drama as NNPC counsels walk out on court in Ararume’s N100bn suit challenging his removal

The two counsels walked out of the court in protest against the decision of the court to

There was a mild drama at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday, as the counsel to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Prof. Kayinsola Ajayi and Etigwe Uwa, both Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) walked out of the court in the hearing of an N100 million suit filed by Sen. Ifeanyi Ararume against President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged unlawful removal from the NNPCL board.

The two counsels walked out of the court in protest against the decision of the court to hear all three applications filed by the NNPCL along with the substantive matter.

Ajayi, a professor of Law had told the court to stay proceedings in the matter, pending the decision of the Court of Appeal in the appeal against an earlier ruling of Justice Inyang Ekwo handling the matter.

ALSO READ: We’ll support Tinubu because of Buhari – Lalong

Angered by the decision of the Judge to hear all the applications together, Prof Ajayi and Uwa, representing the NNPCL walked out of the proceedings in protest.

The plaintiff, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume had instituted an N100 billion suit against President Buhari, the NNPCL and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) over his alleged unlawful removal as Non-Executive Chairman of the newly-incorporated Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.