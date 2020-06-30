Drama as Lagos lawmaker, Osun walks out on Speaker

A Lawmaker representing Lagos Mainland 1 at the Lagos state House of Assembly, Hon. Moshood Oshun has walked out on the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa over allocation of a seat during the plenary session on Tuesday.

The Speaker had directed the Lawmaker to take his allocated seat instead of the one he was sitting on.

Upon this directive, the lawmaker said, he had earlier complained that the seat allocated to him was not convenient.

The Speaker, thereafter, told Oshun, If everyone chooses his or her seat, how would the chamber looked.

Obasa, therefore, stated that Oshun should comply with the rule of the House or should take a leave.

At this point, Oshun takes a walk out of the chamber.

Recall that the House had in March removed two of its principal officers, the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru and the Deputy Majority Leader, Olumuyiwa Jimoh.

Two other members of the House, Moshood Oshun (Lagos Mainland Constituency II) and Kazeem Raheem Adewale (Ibeji Lekki Constituency II) were also suspended indefinitely.

Announcing the suspension of the members, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, stated that the House is the hope of the people and the heartbeat of democracy should be well guided.

“I hereby invoke Section 68 and Section 70 4 (a, b) 2 and 3 of the House Rules in respect of gross misconduct, insubordination and action that can destabilise this House. I hereby move that Moshood Oshun and Raheem Adewale be placed on suspension indefinitely,” the Speaker said.

The two decisions were supported through voice-votes by members present during plenary. Notice and change in the leadership were contained in a letter read on the floor of the House by the Clerk, Azeez Sanni.

Sanni stated that the 26 members that signed the letter urged the House “to change the leadership of the House, including Rotimi Abiru as the Chief Whip and Olumuyiwa Jimoh as Deputy Chief Whip.”

However, the suspension of the four lawmakers had been lifted after the intervention of the party hierarchy.

