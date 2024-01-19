Residents of Desalu Street, Odo-Ona, in the Ibadan South-West Local Government Area of Oyo State, were thrown into confusion on Friday afternoon as a sick woman identified as Blessing Ayeni was dropped at the frontage of her husband’s shop by officials of an undisclosed hospital.

According to an eyewitness, Remilekun Tawose, officials of the hospital claimed that Blessing had been abandoned at the hospital since last year.

For this reason, the hospital was left with no option other than bringing her to the known address of her husband, which is his shop where he sells alcoholic drinks.

TribuneOnline gathered that representatives of the hospital told some residents that they had on a series of occasions visited the husband to come take responsibility for the medical bills of his sick wife without any positive response from him.

The hospital representatives, according to Tawose, also claimed that the immediate family members of Blessing initially showed up at the hospital but later stopped for reasons unknown to the hospital authority.

As of the time TribuneOnline got to where the sick woman was dropped, she was still lying on the floor, looking frail under the scorching sun, while residents watched helplessly.

Tawose, while speaking further with TribuneOnline, said, “The reason we don’t know what to do at the moment is that officials of the hospital told us that we should not move closer to the sick woman because the ailment she is suffering from is contagious.”

Efforts to locate Blessing’s husband to get his side of the story proved abortive, as he was nowhere to be found, just as his shop was under lock.

