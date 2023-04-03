By: Ebenezer Adurokiya Warri

The internal crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State continue to fester as the party purportedly expelled the Deputy President of the Senate and its governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Recall that the internal party combustion has, shortly after the March 18 governorship election which Omo-Agege lost to PDP,

resulted in suspension, counter-suspension and, in some cases, outright expulsion of key party members from the party.

Former media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari and Chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie, was suspended last week for alleged anti-party activities as well as inability to deliver her unit and ward for the APC during the general elections.

Chief Cairo Ojougboh, a Chieftain of the party, was also suspended for the same offence.

The alleged expulsion of Omo-Agege is contained in a letter dated March 30, and signed by the supposed State Chairman, Hon. Isaac Ulebor.

The letter stated that Omo-Agege was expelled “after due deliberation of the notice of resolution of expulsion … as a member of the party by the executive committee of the Orogun Ward and Ughelli North Local Government Area chapter dated 20th March 2023”.

“And accordance to provision of Article 21.2 (I)(Ii)(vii) 21.3 and 21.5(g) of the constitution (as amended), we unanimously resolved and adopted the expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as a member of the Party.

“Consequently, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege hereby stands expelled as a member of the Party with immediate effect for various offences and acts of anti-party activities and gross misconduct that have brought shame and ridicule to the image of the Party in the State which affected the party in the just concluded elections.”

Meanwhile, the Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Campaign Council and member, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Ima Niboro, described the purported communique as fake.





He said: “Fake. I’m sure you know that’s not the membership of the APC Delta SEC. We don’t even know who they are. It’s a silly fake.”

Toeing the same claim, the State Chairman of APC Delta State, Elder Omeni Sobotie and the State Secretary, Surv. Peter Akarogbe, in a Notice of Disclaimer signed the duo, described the purported expulsion letter as coming from faceless impostors.

“The attention of the Delta State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a publication now making the rounds in both the traditional and social media, by rabble rousing impostors.

“They claim to hold positions at the various levels of the party – Wards, Local Government Areas, Senatorial Districts and at the State Headquarter.

“We, the legitimate and only recognized State Executive Committee of the Party, at the National Headquarters, in consultations with all other levels in the chain, hereby disclaim the publication as fraudulent, a ruse and of no consequence.

“Therefore it should be disregarded and ignored as the handiwork of mischief makers by all party faithfuls and the general public.

“The Executive Committee members of the APC at the Wards, Local Governments, Senatorials Districts and State levels, were duly elected at the different Congresses organised by the party.

“They remain legitimate and still hold their offices and positions in accordance with the APC Constitution.

“The various levels of the Executive Committees of the All Progressives Congress at the Wards, Local Governments, Senatorial Districts and the State, were elected by bonafide members of the Party, in an open transparent process, duly designated, approved and coordinated by the National Headquarters.

“In the light of the foregoing, the names of the Executive Committee members of the APC at the Wards, Local Governments, Senatorial Districts and the State, are in the National Secretariat of the Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which duly monitored the congresses as required by law.

“Consequent on the above, the signatories to the said publication are not only dubious impostors, but very reckless in with their publication,” the statement read in part.

The state party leadership, therefore, called on the police to guide against the imposters, whom they said, could cause a breach of public peace.

“In this regard, their claims could cause a breach of public peace and must not be permitted.

“The Nigerian Police Force, DSS and other security agencies are enjoined to take note of the wanton rascality and the unscrupulous intent to cause disharmony and a breach of public peace.

“The general public, party faithfuls and stakeholders are therefore advised to discountance the said publication, and view it as the worthless undertaking of men with crooked intentions,” the party leadership noted.

