Drake, the multi-Grammy-winning Canadian rapper and singer, has disclosed his choice to step away from music temporarily to prioritise his health.

The 36-year-old rapper announced this on his radio show, SiriusXM program, Table For One, on Friday, hours after the release of his new album, ‘For All The Dogs.’

He said the break which would last for a year or more was to enable him to focus on his health, stressing that he has been battling stomach issues for years.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be honest.

“I need to focus on my health, first and foremost… Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life, and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach.”

“I’m going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or something. Maybe a little longer,” Drake said.

