Dradrock signs Tee-A as brand ambassador

DRADROCK Real Estate Limited has announced the signing of one of the nation’s leading comedians and television personalities, Babatunde Adewale, popularly known as Tee-A, as a brand partner.

Speaking on the partnership, in Lagos, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Dradrock Real Estate Limited, Oladipo Idowu-Agida, expressed delight that the partnership, which started as a client-customer relationship over a period of time, had eventually been elevated to the present partnership arrangement.

“With Tee-A’s level of awareness on real estate and his top-notch influence in the society, I believe this relationship will surely add value to our organization and businesses,” Idowu-Agida explained.

Also commenting after the formal signing of the partnership agreement, Tee-A described his relationship with Dradrock as coming a long way, while expressing the belief that the relationship would be mutually- beneficial to all partners involved.

The artiste added that though his stock-in-trade remains comedy and entertainment, he had, however, been a real estate aficionado for a long time.

He stated that the new partnership would not only attract goodwill to Dradrock but also strategic advice, suggestions, and counseling.

“This partnership will surely boost the positioning of the organization in the marketplace because of the great value that Dradrock is known for,” he stated.

