Dr. Psalm Ebube set to hold Stay Alive Global Summit

All plans have been perfected by musician-cum author, Dr. Psalm Ebube as he is set to hold the fourth edition of the Stay Alive Global Summit in commemoration of World Mental Health Day.

Ebube who ruled the Nigerian music industry with his popular track Kabiosi in 2012 made the switch to book writing and publishing as he now serves that the CEO of (Youth Publish Now)YPN Publishing & Media.

Speaking about what the summit means to the world, particularly those who are battling with insecurities arising from mental health, Dr. Ebube disclosed that he has always been passionate about helping youth, young adults, and emerging and aspiring leaders achieve immediate and long-term success.

According to him, the summit with the theme: How to Survive the Insecurities that Suck your Life will hold virtually on October 10 and is geared towards raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health.

Hosted from Lagos– Nigeria, Africa, the summit is a follow-up event to the publication of the International bestselling books on Depression & Mental Health, “NOT ALONE: On the Road Least Travelled; The Truth about Life’s Adventure – Helping Youth, Teenagers and Young Adults Battle Depression, Insecurities of Life & Mental Health.

As a dynamic and highly sought speaker, Ebube teaches youth to take control of their future and equips them to emerge as transformational leaders using their gifts to empower other young people to make a difference in a changing world. He is a certified youth- searcher -preneurship coach, a pioneer of a borderless mindset for emerging generations and a leadership expert.

“The Summit provides an opportunity for participants to learn from amazing world leaders, and young-emerging leaders who have risen to the top of their respective fields through tribulations, insecurities of life and trials. If you want to delve deeper and begin your transformation, take advantage of our trajectory voyage and get ready to feel enlightened as each keynote speakers will share with the audience how they can survive the insecurities that sucks their lives.”

With a new music album also on the way, the singer hinted that keynote speakers at the summit include Dr. Peggy Elliott-Pugh; Apostle Mthetheleli Jakavula; Amb. Sara Sanchez; Dr. Jesse Salgado; Olasode Oladapo II; Chad Smith; Andre Ellis; Lucien York; Stipe Lozina; Joash Scott.

