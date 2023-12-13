Nigerian oil magnate and philanthropist, Dr. Olumide Phillips, has become the Platinum Chair Subscriber of the Rotary Club of Lagos.

The award was presented to him by Rotarian Victor Ikeji, Chairman of the President’s Dinner Committee of the Rotary Club of Lagos, on Wednesday in Lagos.

Rotarian Victor stated that this recognition was given in appreciation of Dr. Olumide’s immense support during the President’s Dinner for the 2023-2024 Rotary year. He also highlighted Dr. Olumide’s selfless service to humanity as a contributing factor.

Commenting on this recognition, Dr. Olumide expressed his gratitude for being considered worthy of the award. He urged them to continue living selflessly according to the teachings of the Lord.

Furthermore, Dr Olumide assured that he would always extend his support to the club whenever they called upon him, as long as it aligned with the general upliftment and development of the human race.

