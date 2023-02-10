Rachael Omidiji

Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been named by Forbes as one of the 100 most powerful women worldwide.

Forbes listing, Okonjo-Iweala emerged as the 91st most powerful woman in the world.

Forbes records that she has over 30 years of experience as an economist and international development professional, working in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

In 2023, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was entitled by Financial Times as one of the 25 most influential women in the world.

She was nominated by Christine Lagarde (President of European Central Bank), Jane Fraser (CEO of Citigroup), Elizabeth Warren (Member of the United States Senate), Billie Jean King, Malala and Greta Thunberg.

Christine Lagarde’s statement, “Her 25 years at the World Bank demonstrated her resolve, including her handling of the food and financial crisis of 2008-09 and her determination to recover stolen assets.”

She has shattered glass ceilings with her complete competence, absolute integrity and good humour, becoming the first female finance minister and foreign minister in Nigeria, where she implemented tough reforms to enhance the transparency of the country’s public finances, and is the first woman and first African to lead the WTO,” she added.

FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Ngozi is a force to be reckoned with.” Christine Lagarde wrote about Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in the FT’s 25 most influential women of 2021.