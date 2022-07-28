DR Congo to auction oil rights in parts of rainforest

Licensing rights for 27 oil and gas blocks in the Democratic Republic of Congo are going up for auction, opening parts of the world’s second-biggest rainforest to drilling.
(BBC)
Environmentalists say the development could release billions of tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere, adding to the global climate crisis.
But the Congolese government says it needs to access revenues to improve living standards in one of the world’s poorest countries.
It accuses richer governments – which have powered their development with fossil fuels – of hypocrisy.
(BBC)
