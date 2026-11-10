DR Congo sentences 66 soldiers to death for being ‘cowards’

At least 66 soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) have been sentenced to death for cowardice, mutiny and disobeying military orders following a trial in the country’s conflict-hit eastern region.

The soldiers were among 71 military personnel tried before a military court in Walikale, North Kivu province. While 66 received death sentences, four were acquitted and another was handed a 10-year prison term, according to local media reports.

The trial comes as the Congolese army intensifies efforts to enforce discipline within its ranks amid ongoing battles against armed groups in the country’s east.

The soldiers were reportedly arrested on October 20 in Walikale after being accused of abandoning their positions and fleeing during confrontations with fighters from the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), a rebel coalition that includes the M23 group.

The army said the proceedings were aimed at improving discipline among troops fighting armed groups in the region.

DR Congo’s military has struggled with allegations of poor organisation and indiscipline, which have repeatedly weakened its operations against rebel forces. Soldiers have also raised concerns about inadequate equipment and poor pay, while the army has faced criticism over its lack of professionalism.

The latest convictions follow a similar case last month, when 27 soldiers were sentenced to death for cowardice after reportedly retreating from frontline positions during clashes with rebels.

The conflict in eastern DR Congo has persisted for decades, with government forces continuing to battle armed groups, including the M23-led coalition. The Congolese government has repeatedly accused neighbouring Rwanda of backing the M23, a claim denied by Kigali and the rebels despite what the source describes as overwhelming evidence.

DR Congo reinstated the death penalty in March 2024 after maintaining a moratorium for 20 years. The government said the decision was necessary to deal with “traitors” within the military and extended capital punishment to offences involving armed groups, insurrection, treason and war crimes.

The move attracted widespread condemnation from human rights organisations. Despite the reinstatement, however, no formal executions have been carried out.

Figures compiled by French broadcaster RFI indicate that at least 507 soldiers have been convicted since the beginning of 2025, with 381 receiving death sentences.

The use of capital punishment has also extended to high-profile political figures. In October 2025, former Congolese President Joseph Kabila was sentenced to death in absentia over allegations including war crimes and treason.

Kabila denied the accusations but did not appear in court to defend himself. He has since been named leader of the FRN.

(BBC News)