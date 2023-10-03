The Nobel peace prize-winning gynaecologist Denis Mukwege, renowned for helping victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has announced plans to run for president in December.

Mukwege, who received the prize in 2018 for his almost two-decade battle against sexual abuse announced the news to a joyous audience of supporters at a conference center in Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC.

“My only motivation is to save and develop our country,” he said, in a speech that was heavy on criticism of the current regime but offered little in the way of specific policy proposals. He said he would give details of his programme later.

“What I am going to do is the continuation of my action and my commitment over the last 40 years in the service of my people,” added Mukwege, saying that peace and security would be a priority.

Nicknamed the “man who repairs women”, the 68-year-old doctor has treated hundreds of war rape victims at the Panzi hospital he founded in 1999. The hospital is located in eastern DRC where militia groups left over from two civil wars between 1996 and 2003 continue to fight and attack civilians despite military interventions.

Mukwege has previously denounced DRC’s culture of impunity toward war crimes and crimes against humanity recorded by the United Nations. He survived an assassination attempt in 2012. There had been growing calls for him to stand in the 20 December election.

Mukwege will be running against the incumbent president, Felix Tshisekedi, whose first term was mired by economic hardship, epidemics and worsening insecurity in the east.

Mukwege said it would be important to protect the vote. “We have the right to contest the results of a rigged election before, during and after the poll,” he said.

