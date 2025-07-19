DR Congo, M23 rebels to sign ‘immediate’ ceasefire deal in Qatar

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the M23 rebel group, which is backed by Rwanda, are set to sign an immediate ceasefire deal in Qatar, according to an official close to the negotiations.

This ceasefire will be part of a broader Declaration of Principles expected to be signed later on Saturday, following three months of intensive diplomatic talks hosted by the Gulf state.

The official said the document outlines a framework to guide both parties toward long-term peace, after years of violence that have devastated eastern DRC and displaced hundreds of thousands.

The M23 armed group, which mounted a rapid offensive in January and February, seized control of large areas rich in minerals in the eastern region, including parts of North and South Kivu provinces.

Despite a recent peace deal signed by Rwanda in Washington, M23 leaders had pushed for a separate ceasefire arrangement directly with Kinshasa, underscoring the group’s autonomy and its significance in the conflict.

The Declaration, according to sources, includes three main pillars: the immediate cessation of hostilities, a commitment to begin formal negotiations on a comprehensive peace deal, and an agreed-upon mechanism to enforce a permanent ceasefire.

In addition, the agreement proposes a roadmap for restoring state authority across the conflict-affected territories, once a final peace accord is reached and implemented.

The region of eastern DRC has endured over three decades of conflict, involving various armed groups competing for control of land and valuable resources, often at the cost of civilian lives and stability.

Humanitarian toll has been immense, with thousands killed during the M23’s recent campaign alone, and hundreds of thousands more forced to flee their homes amid clashes and insecurity.

The rebel group notably captured Goma and Bukavu, two strategic provincial capitals, in a matter of weeks earlier this year, raising international alarm and drawing widespread condemnation.

Although the front lines have remained relatively stable since February, sporadic clashes continue between M23 fighters and several pro-government militias operating in the volatile region.

Observers hope that the Qatar-mediated ceasefire deal will provide a crucial opening for broader reconciliation and potentially bring a lasting solution to one of Africa’s longest-running and most complex conflicts.

