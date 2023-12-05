The Chairman, Cornfield Group, Dr Babatope Agbeyo; Member of Parliament in the United Kingdom, Kemi Badenoch; Former Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Andrew Melvin and other array of speakers have been selected to speak at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) of the United Kingdom’s Conference in March, 2024.

The Chairman of the ICAN UK, Ily Maisanda, while speaking with Tribune Online yesterday, disclosed that the theme of the conference is Cross-border Integration for economic resilience.

Maisanda explained that the idea is to help understand why nations are trying to integrate with other nations by looking at both the benefits and challenges.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria and other African countries in particular learn some good lessons going forward in terms of financial systems they would need, what political waters they might need to thread, and the implications for their nationhood in terms of the economic as well as human capital requirements for such integration to be a success.

