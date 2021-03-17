DPR seals 10 filling stations in Bauchi over hike in pump price

Not fewer than 10 filling stations in Bauchi and Azare towns of Bauchi State have sealed by The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), for illegally increasing the pump price of the petroleum product particularly PMS from the official pump of N162.

The DPR went round to monitor the situation in Bauchi state under the leadership of the State Controller, Engineer Abdullahi Iliyasu during which the DPR placed the stations under seal on Wednesday.

According to him, many of the sealed stations were caught selling petroleum over the approved pump price of N162 per litre, noting that the rest were shut down due to lack of provision of safety equipment around the stations.

Abdullahi Iliyasu said that “Last week we had a serious problem of pump price hike in Bauchi state, while the government has not increased the pump price of petroleum products. So we have a directive from the Zonal Controller that all of them must revert to the approved pump price of N162 per litre.

He added that “Since that time, we have been going round to ensure that all of them complied. Some of them were selling PMS at N170 per litre. So we are going to penalize them. They will pay fine before we unseal their stations.”

The DPR State Controller added that “Some of them have safety issues. Their fire extinguishers have expired. There is evidence that they are operating in an unsafe condition. We have to seal them to make sure that they are put in order.”

The DPR Controller then explained that the sealed stations would be charged a fine of N100, 000 per pump urging all fuel stations operators in the state to go to the Department and get operations licences.

He warned that “The mandate of the DPR is to monitor all petroleum products like LPG, lubricating oil and PMS.”

It will be recalled that following rumours of likely upward adjustment in the pump price of PMS, many filling stations closed down operations while those that opened for business hiked the pump price to N170 per litre.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the N

DPR seals 10 filling stations DPR seals 10 filling stations