DPR lists guidelines for operation of downstream gas plant

Following the recent gas explosions in some parts of Lagos State, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), on Sunday, released guidelines for the establishment and operations of downstream gas facilities across the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Petroleum Resources, Mr Sarki Auwalu, in Abuja.

It said companies seeking to establish gas-dispensing facilities would be required to obtain three approvals and licences, among others, before commencing operations.

He explained that guidelines spelt out the minimum requirements, procedures and conditions to be fulfilled before the grant of approvals or licences for the construction, installation, modification, takeover, relocation and operations of downstream gas facilities in Nigeria.

Also, he said this include establishment and operations of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, also known as cooking gas, refilling plants and retail outlets; guidelines for the establishment of autogas refuelling stations and add-on gas facility; and guidelines for the establishment of gas storage and utilisation.

According to him, the guidelines were developed to enhance gas penetration and utilization, enhance operational safety as well as ease of doing business in the oil and gas sector.

He said: “Companies intending to establish these facilities must satisfy all necessary requirements stipulated by DPR and obtain the underlisted applicable approvals: Site suitability approval; Approval to Construct (ATC)/Approval to Install; and Licence to Operate.

“Necessary amenities and equipment like functional automated/manual leak tester, functional fire alarm system, and mounted gas detectors, adequate fire water storage and sprinklers, perimeter fence with firewall amongst others must be provided in the facilities.”

He stated that the objectives of the guidelines were to ensure that the baseline standard regarding Health, Safety and Environment (HSE).

While reacting to the explosions in Baruwa area of Lagos and another at Iju Ishaga, he said the investigation has commenced into the unfortunate incident.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that the facility was operating without a licence and was carrying out illegal operations which resulted in the unfortunate incident.

To this end, he assured that the DPR would continue to update the public on the progress of its ongoing investigation into the incident.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

DPR lists guidelines for operation of downstream gas plant