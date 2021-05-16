DPO, two sergeants feared killed as gunmen burn police station in Delta

The divisional police station in Nsukwa, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State has been set ablaze by gunmen.

The Divisional Police Officer and two sergeants were allegedly set ablaze by the hoodlums.

Tribune Online gathered that the attackers stormed the station at about 2 am on Sunday, shooting sporadically to ward off any challengers.

Some of the locals confirmed that it was the intense shooting that woke them up from sleep.

“Everybody was afraid following the shooting, it was later we heard that the police station was attacked,” a resident in the agrarian community said.

All efforts to get the reaction of the state police command proved abortive as several calls put to the state Police Commissioner, Ari Mohammed Ali, and the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe were not responded to as at the time of filing this report.

