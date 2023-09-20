The Rivers State Police Command, on Tuesday, announced that it shot dead four suspects believed to be members of the cult gang that brutally murdered the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ahoada Police Division, Bako Angbashim.

Three other suspects were also arrested in a raid, which the State Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, said was part of efforts to recover the corpse of the slain DPO that happened about two weeks ago.

According to CP Nwonyi the raid was conducted at the camp of the hoodlums at Odiemude community in Ahoada-East local government area of Rivers State.

He also announced that the command arrested seven policemen for involvement in the alleged arrest and extortion of a social media influencer in Port Harcourt.

Speaking with journalists at press conference at the Police headquarters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, the CP said: “On 10th of September, 2023 at about 10:00 hours, actionable intelligence revealed that a gang of notorious Iceland cultists, armed robbery suspects and kidnappers, led by Gift David Okpara, aka 2Baba, who led his notorious gang to brutally murder SP Bako Angbashim, on 8th September 2023, were in their hideout in Odiemude forest in Ahoada-East LGA.

“Following the information, the combined team of command tactical units and Area Command, Ahoada, stormed, in an effort to arrest the notorious hoodlums and recover the corpse of the late officer, the hoodlums were battle-ready to inflict more injuries and casualties on the Police.

“Immediately they engaged the Police in a gun battle, four of the notorious hoodlums, who are yet to be identified, sustained fatal gun injuries while others escaped to the forest.

“Three suspects were arrested and a locally made pistol was recovered from them. Meanwhile, the suspected notorious criminals, who sustained gunshot injuries were rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, for medical attention, but were confirmed dead on arrival.

“Operations are still ongoing to sustain the efforts to arrest the gang leaders and members of his gang.”

