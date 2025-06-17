Dozens dead, hundreds injured as violence erupts at Gaza aid sites

Deadly violence has erupted at aid distribution centers in Gaza, leaving dozens of Palestinians dead and hundreds more wounded, according to the territory’s health ministry.

The chaos unfolded Monday and Tuesday near aid sites in southern Gaza.

At least 20 people were killed on Monday and more than 200 injured.

A day later, over 50 more deaths were reported. Victims were rushed to hospitals in Khan Younis.

Witnesses and health officials say Israeli forces opened fire on desperate civilians trying to reach food aid.

In recent weeks, Israeli troops have repeatedly used live ammunition to control crowds at new distribution points, where hunger and desperation are overwhelming.

The aid sites were introduced under a new Israeli-supported system operated by the US-led Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

It replaces a United Nations-led effort and aims to keep supplies from reaching Hamas.

But international agencies have condemned the new approach, saying it places civilians in greater danger and fails to meet basic needs.

“The danger is too high for me to go to these centers,” said Awni Abu Hassira, 38, from Gaza City. “I don’t want to face death this way.”

Thanos Gargavanis, a trauma surgeon with the World Health Organization, said the latest bloodshed was “again the result of another food distribution initiative by a non-UN actor.”

The Israeli military said it is reviewing the incidents.

In a statement, it acknowledged that a crowd gathered near a stuck aid truck in Khan Younis and that troops were operating nearby.

“The military regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals,” it said, adding that it was “aware of reports regarding a number of injured individuals from IDF fire following the crowd’s approach.”

Israel also reported that two of its soldiers were recently killed in combat in southern Gaza.

Videos verified by The New York Times showed bodies sprawled near the Tahlia traffic circle in Khan Younis. Blood pooled on the ground as people screamed and ran.

Saleem Abdul Kareem, a father of four living in a tent along the coast, said he walked two hours in the night to reach the site—only to witness carnage.

“I saw so many dead and injured, but all I could think about was running,” he said. “This was my second attempt to get aid. I got nothing either time, and after what I saw, I’ll never try again.”

At Nasser Hospital, medic Naseem Hassan described the chaos: “People who are injured have to crawl or be carried for over a kilometer to reach us,” he said. “We couldn’t reach the aid centers—ambulances can’t get there.”

The Red Cross said one of its field hospitals treated more than 200 people after Monday’s incident.

With thousands of children already severely malnourished, the United Nations has warned that Gaza is on the brink of famine.

“The facts speak for themselves,” said Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Speaking in Geneva, he called the situation “horrifying, unconscionable suffering” and urged the international community to act.

“All those with influence must exert maximum pressure on Israel and Hamas to put an end to this unbearable suffering,” he said.

(New York Times)