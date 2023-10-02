The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has said the intermittent downtime experienced on its electricity payment platform is due to pressure from customers wanting to generate Key Change Tokens (KCT) for their meter upgrade.

Recall that customers had raised concerns about their inability to make payments for electricity tokens on the company’s payment platform last week.

In a telephone interview with Nigerian Tribune on Sunday, Lead, Media Relations, IBEDC, Busolami Tunwase, reassured that the situation has been addressed.

“We acknowledge the fact that there is intermittent downtime; it is not a continuous thing. The surge of it is because of the KCT and generating code for meter upgrade. There has been a lot of traffic on the site; that is what is responsible for it. But that happened two days ago. If you go to our site now, everything is up and running. We apologise for that.

“We know that people feel the KCT is going to run out anytime soon so the pressure to get the code for the meter upgrade is where the problem is. But the KCT rollover will continue till November so we still have this month to make sure that everyone who hasn’t gotten their own rollover identification token will do so this month,” she said.

Tunwase also urged customers to take advantage of the company’s website and chat box, Imole, to generate the KCT for meter upgrade.

“You don’t even have to go to our offices. You can just go to our website and interact with our chat box called Imole. Imole can generate the KCT for you without even buying electricity.

“We are embarking on sensitisation to let people know they don’t have to visit our offices; they can interact with Imole on our website and generate their KCT. That would reduce the pressure,” she added.

It would also be recalled that IBEDC had in July, announced the upgrade for its Standard Transfer Specification (STS) prepaid meters to enhance efficiency and align with global standards from August 1.

The Managing Director, IBEDC, Engineer Kingsley Achife, in a statement, had said the upgrade will involve the integration of a global software update into STS meters, making them compatible with the new TID Rollover protocol.

“This upgrade is imperative as, starting from November 24, 2024, all STS meters worldwide will cease to accept old credit tokens without the necessary meter upgrade.





“To facilitate a smooth transition, IBEDC will provide its prepaid meter customers with Key Change Tokens (KCT) alongside their regular energy tokens when purchasing electricity,” Achife had said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE