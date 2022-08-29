Downpour renders many homeless in Adamawa

By Austin Ajayi  I  Yola
Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State

Heavy rain  on Sunday wreaked havoc in Nasarawo Demsa area of Demsa Local Government Area of Adama  State.

The  downpour  which started  around 2: 00a.m. and lasted for many  hours, Nigeria Tribune reliably gathered it rendered manay people homeless.

Nasarawo Demsa community has been experiencing parrenial flood due to  the  absence of functional drainage system.

As at 10:00 a.m.  on  Sunday, water was  seen flowing  freely  to various homes, shops, schools and  religious centres, leading to  the destruction of valuable property  such as  electrical appliances of residents.

Victims who spoke in an interview  to  Nigerian Tribune, lamented their woes and  added that the flood could have  caused  more  problems but for the effort of some young men who did the  clearing of the shallow drainage in the area.

The residents  appealed to the state government to intervene in the perennial flooding in the area.

Malam Kabiru Abdullahi, a youth leader said the area experiences perennial flood disaster  yearly.

“Whenever it rains, it spreads to our houses, shops and sometimes pulls down  fences, destroys  houses and other valuable properties,” he said.

He called on the state government to come to the aid of the people of the  community .

Also, Malam Maianguwa Yayaji, a community leader, appealed to concerned authorities to come to the aid of the community and assist the people   by  dredging and embarking on channelisation of the stream in the area.

“Today’s flood has entered most of the  houses, shops and  religious centres. Most people did not go to church”.

‘’The flood has destroyed  valuable property  such as electrical appliances and food items in the area.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri  should come to  our aid,’’ he added

