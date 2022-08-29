Downpour renders many homeless in Adamawa

Heavy rain on Sunday wreaked havoc in Nasarawo Demsa area of Demsa Local Government Area of Adama State.

The downpour which started around 2: 00a.m. and lasted for many hours, Nigeria Tribune reliably gathered it rendered manay people homeless.

Nasarawo Demsa community has been experiencing parrenial flood due to the absence of functional drainage system.

As at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, water was seen flowing freely to various homes, shops, schools and religious centres, leading to the destruction of valuable property such as electrical appliances of residents.

Victims who spoke in an interview to Nigerian Tribune, lamented their woes and added that the flood could have caused more problems but for the effort of some young men who did the clearing of the shallow drainage in the area.

The residents appealed to the state government to intervene in the perennial flooding in the area.

Malam Kabiru Abdullahi, a youth leader said the area experiences perennial flood disaster yearly.

“Whenever it rains, it spreads to our houses, shops and sometimes pulls down fences, destroys houses and other valuable properties,” he said.

He called on the state government to come to the aid of the people of the community .

Also, Malam Maianguwa Yayaji, a community leader, appealed to concerned authorities to come to the aid of the community and assist the people by dredging and embarking on channelisation of the stream in the area.

“Today’s flood has entered most of the houses, shops and religious centres. Most people did not go to church”.

‘’The flood has destroyed valuable property such as electrical appliances and food items in the area.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri should come to our aid,’’ he added

