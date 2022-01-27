Dowen: We’re reviewing our policies ― Board of Governors

The Board of Governor’s of Dowen College has disclosed that it is reviewing its policies with parents, staff and students to ensure strict compliance and adherence to best practices going forward.

They made this disclosure on Thursday evening in a statement signed by Tomi Borisade and made available to newsmen.

The board said the school authority would not hesitate to relieve anyone responsible for administrative lapses in the duties of their positions in the review process.

While noting that the school is keen on ensuring that the type of situation it currently experiencing will never recur again, the board expressed its readiness to pass the baton of change to a new generation of seasoned professionals who will run with the vision, leadership passion, commitment and values they have worked rigorously to establish.

The board further explained that the review step taken would enhance communication and effectiveness with the Parents Teachers Forum even as the board has also decided to bring in external consultants to work with the management of the school over the next few months to ensure that high standards and best practices are upheld and implemented where they are needed.

The board also stated that the college had been working with the Lagos State Ministry of Education and taken on board their guidance and suggestions with regard to various areas of improvement including in the hostels and the general school premises.

Meanwhile, the board again expressed sadness over the loss of one of the male students of the school, a 12- year- old Slyvester Oromoni, the incident of which resulted in the current closure of the school.

They prayed that God rest Sylvester’s soul and also grant his parents and the entire Oromoni family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, noting that his demise has really left every one of them at Dowen College deeply saddened.