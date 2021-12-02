Dowen College debunks claim 12-year-old student beaten to death by classmates, sets records straight

The Management of Dowen College in Lagos has debunked the news making rounds that a 12-year-old student of the school, Sylvester Oromoni Junior, was beaten to death by his fellow schoolmates who wanted to coerce him into cultism.

It would be recalled that a middle-aged man, simply identified as Perrie, lamented via his Twitter handle @Perrisonoromoni the death of his cousin, a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten to death at Dowen College, Lagos State.

When Tribune Online contacted the school on Thursday morning, the management explained that one of the Hostel Parents reported to management that the boy was injured while playing football and consequently the resident registered nurse immediately administered first aid on him and was released to return to his hostel room thereafter expressing relief.

They recalled that the boy was in class on Monday 22nd day of November 2021, but accompanied by one of his friends to the Sick Bay where he complained of some pain in his hip and felt better after the doctor administered ibuprofen based on his examination.

The management expressed shock at the news because the boy’s guardian took him for an X-ray after which he informed the school management that the results of the investigation revealed that no part of his body was broken nor injured.

They noted that the school has effective anti-bullying policies, preliminary investigation showed that there was no fighting, bullying or any form of attack on the boy, no such reports were made, by the boy, his sister who is also a student or any other students, prefects, house parents, medical staff or any of the management staff.

While stating that the school has a very cordial relationship with the family as he is the fifth child of the family Dowen College has the privilege to train, The management expressed grief towards the death of the young man that was a dearly beloved student of the school.

“On the 21st day of November 2021, one of the Hostel Parents reported to management that the young boy was injured while playing football.

“The resident registered nurse immediately administered first aid on him and after he expressed relief, was released to return to his hostel room.

“He was in class on Monday 22nd day of November 2021, but during school hours one of his friends accompanied him to the Sick Bay where he complained of some pain in his hip.

“The Doctor examined him and prescribed Ibuprofen for the pain, while the nurse massaged his leg, after which he felt a bit better.

“In accordance with school policy, the resident doctor called his mother reporting the incident and requesting that she come for him so that he could get further medical attention.

“The mother however said she was not in Lagos, spoke and prayed with him on the phone and promised to send the guardian to pick him up immediately for further medical attention.

“When the guardian failed to show up, the next day on the 23rd of November 2021, the doctor called the mother again and this time, she assured that his guardian would pick him from school.

“His guardian showed up and took him for X-ray after which the guardian informed the school management that the results of the investigation revealed that no part of his body was broken nor injured.

“The resident doctor also called the mother later in the week to check up on his progress but she informed the doctor that he was sleeping at the time.

“The Principal also spoke with the mother on the phone to enquire about his progress and she reported that he was having a massage and gave the phone to him to speak with the Principal.

“As a result, it came as no small shock to us to read wild social media tales that he was beaten by some students and that he specifically mentioned some names.

“We immediately commenced investigations and invited the students allegedly mentioned for interview.

“His guardian was also present during the interviews, which revealed that nothing of such happened.

The whole incident was strange and unbelievable because:

“The school has effective anti-bullying policies and consequences are well spelt out to all the students.

“The preliminary investigation showed that there was no fighting, bullying or any form of attack on the boy.

“He made no such reports, neither his sister who is also a student or any other students, prefects, house parents, medical staff or any of the management staff.

“The school has two regular nurses and a qualified medical doctor that promptly attend to students’ medical needs.

“The resident doctor followed the laid down procedure by inviting his mother to take him home for further treatment after initial treatment by the school’s medical staff.

“The school has a very cordial relationship with the family as he is the fifth child of the family Dowen College has the privilege to train, including his elder sister who is currently a student at the school.

“Furthermore, we state categorically Dowen College is built on core values of godliness and excellence and will not tolerate any acts of cultism, which is why there is nothing like that and there have never been such deviant activities going on, as this is a faith-based school and effective policies are in place to prevent such occurrence.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of this young man who was a dearly beloved student of the school.” They stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Dowen College debunks. Dowen College debunks

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Dowen College debunks. Dowen College debunks