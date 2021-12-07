Dowen College death: Deceased’s family hires Falana, files coroner’s inquest

LEADING rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, has been hired by the family of late Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lekki, whose death had been linked to cult activities among senior students of the school.

Nigerian Tribune on Mon- day gathered that the family is ready to conduct independent probe into the boy’s death using the instrumentality of the law.

Falana confirmed to the Nigerian Tribune that his chambers had been briefed by the family.

He, in turn, has caused a request to be made to the chief coroner in the state, demanding an inquest and recommendations. The documents seen by Nigerian Tribune correspondent showed that the request dated December 6, was also received in the Chief Coroner’s office same day at 11:20 a.m.

The request, read in part: “We have been briefed by the family of the late Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who died from injuries he allegedly sustained from the beating by his colleagues that wanted him to join their secret cult group.

“Given the needless death of Sylvester Oromoni, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the cause of death of this young and promising boy and make appropriate recommendations pursuant to Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007, which provides that an inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his Coroner District is as a result of a death in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation.

“We, hereby, request Your Lordship to conduct an inquest into the circumstances surrounding this tragic death at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State and we are confident that Your Lordship will accede to our request with utmost urgency.”

The school was indefinitely shut down by the Lagos State government, to allow for probe.

Meanwhile, the wife of the state governor, Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Monday commiserated with the parents of Oromomi, describing his passing as heartbreaking.

Already, the state government has sealed the college, while investigation had commenced.

Speaking during an advocacy visit to some schools in the state in furtherance of the ongoing 16 days of activism against sexual and gender-based violence, Dr Sanwo-Olu described the incident as unfortunate and a big slap on the face of the education sector, the community, and Lagos State as a whole, declaring that never again should it recur in the state.

“I am aware that the Lagos State government is at the moment investigating the incident and honestly, it is something we are not very happy about. It’s a big slap on the face of the education sector, the community, and Lagos State as a whole.

“It is a case that is being investigated and for the parents and everybody involved, honestly, we commiserate with them and send our condolences,” she said.

Sanwo-Olu said the advocacy visit to schools was aimed at catching students young and enlightening them on the need to work against all forms of sexual and gender-based violence.

According to her, the world is commemorating the 16 days of activism against SGBV, saying it commenced on November 25 and would end on December 10, which is the Human Rights Day.

She further said the programme is being championed globally by United Nations, adding that the theme of this year is: ‘Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now.’

“The advocacy is also being championed by the Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum, NGOs and so many other private individuals and organisations to ensure that there is zero tolerance to gender-based violence all over Nigeria and Lagos in particular,” she further added.

She explained that the visit to the respective schools was the third leg of the advocacy efforts, saying that a similar enlightenment programme had been held for the community groups and religious leaders by her office.

“For the Office of the Lagos State First Lady, we decided that our advocacy is to do community sensitisation at the grassroots level which we did on November 29 and then we followed it up with sensitisation visit to our religious leaders in our communities.

This is the third way of our advocacy, going into the schools.

