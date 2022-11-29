Double taxation: FCTA harmonises mobile adverts, haulage system

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), via Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS) in its bid to enhance the ease of doing business, has launched FCT/State mobile advertisement and haulage permits for the 2023 financial year.

Performing the launching on Tuesday, Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Adesola Olusade, sued for the cooperation of the businesses in the FCT, in order to achieve the objective of the initiative.

Olusade commended DOAS for the initiative aimed at achieving ease of doing business in the FCT, following improved institutional cooperation and partnerships with stakeholders.

He added that FCTA will no longer tolerate acts of thuggery in the collection of taxes, as there are better ways of doing such, which will ensure the attainment of ease of doing business.

While commending the leadership of Area Councils for resolving to synergise with DOAS to streamline the system, the Permanent said the proliferation of collection authorities for mobile advertisement has led to serious loss of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the FCT.

Similarly, Executive Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Hon. Danladi Chiya, said although Area Councils have the constitutional right to collect such advertisements, they have no issue with FCTA over the establishment and mandate of DOAS.

Chiya, who is also the Chairman of All Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), however, stressed the need for more efforts toward bridging the gaps in the system, in order for all stakeholders to be at the same level.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director of DOAS, Baba-Gana Adam, said the initiative was because of the necessity for a centralised system for advertisements and haulage permits in the Territory.

Adam however, appealed to all stakeholders that are still head-bent on importing papers and making it difficult for the business livelihood of businessmen in the FCT to have a rethink.

“So, I’m appealing that all should come under one page with DOAS and the six Area Councils so that business will be easy for businessmen, especially the small and medium enterprises in the FCT”, he stressed.