Double Impact: How Gov Uzodinma’s twins are redefining womanhood through empowerment, maternal wellness and fashion enterprenuership

Twin sisters, Sophie Uzodinma-Onovo and Dr. Sandra Uzodinma, driven by distinct callings, are proving that purpose still leads the way in every aspect of human endeavour. They have become powerful forces for change in Nigeria’s evolving social and health landscapes. Sophie, the founder of VOWE Foundation and CEO of CHURVE Fashion Home, is using fashion and philanthropy to redefine beauty, resilience, and the future of women’s empowerment. Her twin, Dr. Sandra Uzodinma, a health-care practitioner and author of ‘Postpartum and Beyond’, is shedding light on the unspoken struggles of postpartum life while advocating for holistic maternal care. In this interview, the Uzodinma twins speak from their individual lanes, united by a shared mission, to uplift, educate, and inspire Nigerian women to thrive against the odds. ROTIMI IGE brings excerpts.

You recently wrote a book, ‘Postpartum and Beyond’, What sparked the urgency to share your thoughts and expertise, and what do you hope it ignites in its readers?

The book was born out of necessity. I had a fair share of postpartum depression, and I came to realise that the intense journey of postpartum recovery is often overlooked. I realised many were silently going through this with limited knowledge or support.

‘Postpartum and Beyond’ is my way of breaking that silence. I hope it ignites honest conversations, builds empathy, and most importantly, empowers women and caregivers to prioritise maternal wellness in a more holistic way.

If you were to pinpoint a single thread that unravels the fabric of maternal healthcare in Nigeria, what would it be and why?

It will be accessible. While we have skilled professionals and evolving policies, the average woman in a rural or underserved community often lacks access to quality care, education, emotional support, and respectful treatment. That one thread, once absent, affects everything else.

In your experience, what are the unseen struggles African women face in the postpartum period, and how can we support them to do better?

So many. From hormonal shifts to identity crises to societal pressure to ‘bouncing back’. There’s also the stigma around postpartum depression and anxiety. Better support starts with education, sensitising families, equipping healthcare workers, and normalising emotional vulnerability. Support groups and community-based interventions can also bridge the gap.

What wisdom would you impart to young women embarking on a career in healthcare, particularly in a field as nuanced as maternal health?

Although I’m not a healthcare practitioner, I know leading with compassion always tops the chart board. Technical knowledge is important, but maternal healthcare is deeply human. I’ll want them to know how to listen more, stay curious and teachable. Also, to note the power of presence. Sometimes, just being there for a woman makes all the difference.

Can you share a testament to the transformative power of ‘Mom of Boys’ Foundation’s work, highlighting a life changed or a family supported?

The stories of gratitude from our newest beneficiaries constantly remind me. Young mothers in Kuje community who gave birth with our birthing kits with the aid of a midwife and no other proper health facility. They are always grateful, and they never fail to admit how helpful the kits were for them.

As you look at the current landscape of maternal healthcare, what keeps you up at night, and what gives you hope for the future?

What keeps me up is knowing that preventable deaths still happen daily from haemorrhage, infections, and poor postnatal care. But what gives me hope is the growing network of young professionals, advocates, and change makers stepping up. We’re seeing a shift. It may be slow now, but surely we’re driving toward better policy, awareness, and empathy.

How do you foresee the conversation around maternal health evolving in Nigeria, and what part does your work play in shaping this discourse?

The conversation is expanding beyond survival to include dignity, mental health, and long-term well-being.

Through the book, the foundation, and training initiatives, I hope to keep pushing the narrative that every woman deserves not just to survive childbirth but to thrive beyond it.

As the daughter of a sitting governor, many would assume you do not need to work so hard. What do you say to this?

Titles don’t shield you from purpose. My work is not driven by circumstance, but by conviction. I’ve had my own experience, enough to convince and motivate me to stay committed to being part of the solution.

If anything, my background motivates me to work even harder because I’ve been given the privilege and the platform to make a difference.

What drives the heartbeat of VOWE Foundation’s mission, and how does it reflect your personal journey and values?

The heartbeat of VOWE Foundation’s mission is driven by a deep-seated belief in the potential of every woman to thrive. This reflects my personal journey, shaped by values of empowerment, resilience, and the unwavering conviction that everyone deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential.

CHURVE is more than a fashion runway show; what story does it tell about resilience, beauty, and empowerment?

CHURVE is a narrative of resilience, beauty, and inclusivity. It’s about celebrating the strength of women who have overcome challenges, showcasing their beauty in all its forms, and inspiring them to embrace confidence and power.

Fashion is often seen as an aesthetic pursuit, but how do you wield it as a tool for social change and impact?

I see fashion as a powerful tool for social change. It’s a platform to amplify voices, challenge norms, and create opportunities for women. Through fashion, we can spark conversations, raise awareness, and drive meaningful impact.

What does the future of women’s empowerment in Nigeria look like through your lens, and what steps is VOWE taking to realise this vision?

Through my lens, the future of women’s empowerment in Nigeria is bright. VOWE is actively working to realise this vision by providing resources, creating platforms for dialogue, and fostering a supportive community.

For young women looking to make a difference, what doorway does VOWE Foundation offer, and how can they step through it?

VOWE Foundation offers young women a doorway to make a difference by providing mentorship, skill-building programs, scholarships and opportunities to engage in impactful projects. We encourage them to step through it by embracing their potential and joining our community.

In your observation, what’s the most insidious challenge women face today, and how can collective action dismantle it?

In my observation, one of the most insidious challenges women face today is the pervasive lack of access to equal opportunities. Collective action, including education, mentorship, advocacy, and support networks, is crucial to dismantle this challenge.

Beyond metrics and milestones, how do you measure the true success of VOWE’s initiatives, and what stories do these metrics tell?

We measure the true success of VOWE’s initiatives through the stories of the women we serve, their achievements, their resilience, and the positive changes they’ve made in their lives and communities.

Has being the daughter of a governor impacted your career in any way? You also work as a tax consultant and are quite accomplished. Any plans to follow your father’s footsteps and vie for political office?

Although I do have an educational background in Politics, I am focused on my current endeavors, but I am open to the opportunities that the future may hold.

There’s a general misconception about laziness in the children of leaders that you and your sister prove wrong daily with your achievements. Why do you work so hard?

My sister and I work hard because we are driven by a passion for making a difference and a desire to prove that with dedication, anything is possible. The ability to give our children the best while setting an example for the kids, that the life you live is as a result of the work you put in.

READ ALSO: Continue from where you stopped, Northern community tells Gov Uzodimma