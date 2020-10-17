Dotun Sanusi @ 52: Beyond his philanthropy

FOR past couple of years, the name ‘Dotun Sanusi’ has constantly reverberated in Oyo State. The man, who clocks 52 today, the 17th day of October, 2020, has been the one behind several groundbreaking events in the state.

Dotun Sanusi is an engineer. He graduated from the Department of Petroleum Engineering, University of Ibadan. Having worked for over two decades as an entrepreneur in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, whose economy he contributed to through his investments, Engr. Dotun Sanusi, in 2010, returned to Ibadan, his hometown, where he hit the ground running with the establishment of the Institute of College of Arts, Science and Technology (ICAST) in the Elebu area of the capital city of Oyo State. He went on to establish Ilaji Farms, an agric business enterprise and Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, a multi-billion naira hospitality/sporting outfit. The latter has turned out to be the one the Yoruba would refer to as akehindegbegbon (one who arrives last but takes the lead) as the company has remained a testament to the ingenuity of Engr. Sanusi. You need not reach Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort to know that God has richly blessed Sanusi in terms of naira and kobo. Through the company, Engr. Dotun Sanusi has shown that he is miles away from his multi-billionaire peers who would rather have their businesses established in the city where they can, within short period of time, make returns on the money they have invested. But for Dotun Sanusi, who is passionate about community development, any wealth accumulated without commensurate human development is useless. Engr. Dotun Sanusi, much as he works hard to earn his fortunes, takes delight in spending them for the benefit of all and sundry, especially the downtrodden.

Chief Dotun Sanusi, through his strategic investments, has made nonsense of the insinuation that dealing in oil and gas business automatically confers some fortunes on the person. The establishment of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort is proof of the resourcefulness of Chief Sanusi’s business acumen and his strategic planning skills. Through a single investment, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Chief Sanusi has been able to bring about a turnaround to the fortunes of Ona-Ara Local Government Area.

The council which was, just three years ago, one of the poorest local governments in Oyo State is now a fast developing local government in the Pacesetter state. It is just a matter of time before the council overtakes Oluyole and Ibadan South-West local governments, the two richest local governments in the state.

That Chief Dotun Sanusi is humble and loves giving is not news anymore. What many may not know is the depth of the richness of the mind of the Mogaji of Olugbade family of Ojaba, Ibadan. Chief Sanusi, through his rich mind, has been able to reform some youths who were once seen as irredeemable. He has offered dome of them employment, and having seen that rascality and criminality give nothing but death and abortion of dreams, the youths have been carrying on in conformity with societal values and ideals.

How would you describe a boss who, upon receiving his Rolls Royce, parked his sanitation staff into the car and drove them personally to Olorunsogo from the resort, a distance of over 30 minutes’ drive? He has been able to show that an investment neednt take years to flourish as Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort has become the number one tourist center in Oyo State and in the South-West (with the exception of Lagos).

One thing you can’t take away from the Otun-Apesinola of Ibadanland is his unrivaled strategic planning and unmatched projections. Chief Dotun Sanusi is not only rich in terms of naira and kobo but he is also rich in mind. Chief Sanusi is the only investor furnishes his employees with business ideas, one of the very functions he hired them to do. He enjoys the backing of a loving and godly wife, Chief (Deaconess) Joyce Sanusi, and was supported by a philanthropic and an enterprising mother, Madam Muslimot Sanusi (of blessed memory).

It is not a coincidence that Chief Dotun Sanusi is a birthday mate of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; it is because greatness begets greatness and like Oba Ogunwusi, Chief Sanusi is a child of destiny nurtured for the duty of uplifting his people.

.Ayansola is the Corporate Affairs/Media Manager, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Ibadan.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party… The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest…

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84…. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness…

A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19.