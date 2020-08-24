Dotts Media House, LEAP Africa organise first Youth Day of Service in Nigeria

Dotts Media House, a leading digital marketing agency for global brands and LEAP Africa, a leading non-profit organisation for youth development have partnered to launch and execute a new campaign to celebrate International Youth Day 2020 held on August 12.

The campaign tagged Youth Day of Service (YDOS) is intended to be an annual youth-led social impact campaign with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in focus to drive youth and citizen participation. The youth ecosystem driven event was a week-long event from August 12 to 18 aimed at creating awareness for community service across Nigeria.

Dotts Media House carried out an environmental sanitation exercise, donated several trash cans to Nigeria’s largest market for tech gadgets (Computer Village, Lagos), and also demonstrated to traders and residents how to keep the community clean.

While sensitising the traders during the sanitation and donation at Ikeja Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer of Dotts Media House, Mr Opaleye Samson explained the essence of the activity and why a market like Computer Village was picked by Dotts Media. He emphasized the responsibility of everyone to ensure a healthy environment.

The YDOS campaign featured other projects championed by young people in various communities across Nigeria involving other youth-focused organisations such as LagosFoodBank, Teach for Nigeria, and Wave Academies.

Founder & CEO of Dotts Media House, Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr, during the closing ceremony, expressed his joy about the YDOS project, stating that Dotts Media House’s main objective for the partnership is to show Nigerians by action to imbibe the “talk less and do more spirit.”

He said he hoped the project does not end here and urged Nigerians to continue to be “youthful and useful.”

