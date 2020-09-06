Dotman’s label boss, Akanbi bags multiple youth awards

Popular music entrepreneur, Olabisi Akanbi, has been rewarded by multiple youth organisations for his efforts towards raising music talents.

The honour came from separate youth organisations which include the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Congress of Nigerian Youth (CONYO) and the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS).

The honour comes in a year when the recipient through his music outfit, Labo Entertainment, signed music act, Dotman, in order to help the singer move to the next level of his career.

Akanbi was also reported to have made humanitarian interventions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on slum-dwellers in Oworonshoki, Lagos as well as Nigerian creatives at Artiste Village, National Arts Theatre, Iganmu.

Music stars who have openly expressed their debt of gratitude for the flourish of their careers to Akanbiinclude Konga, Sideone, Ecoman and Smapee.

While making the award presentation, NANS zonal treasurer, Showunmi Emmanuel,commended the awardee for his “passionate professional capabilities, outstanding leadership acumen, commitment, integrity and professionalism, various youth empowerment programmes, extensive knowledge in job creation and employment and selfless service to humanity.”

Corroborating the words of Emmanuel, NAPS president, Olasunkanmi Ijaduoye, expressed that “the leadership award is in recognition of your administrative and business acumen, your professional capabilities as well as your unrelenting commitment to youth developmental and philanthropic projects in the nation.

In his remarks, Akanbi restated his commitment to continue to impart the society, especially through Labo Foundation and Labo Entertainment, adding that, “At Labo Group, we have been going about our business without seeking praise of men. It is gratifying that youth organizations are taking note of our good work. As they say, the reward of work is more work and we promise to continue our interventions to help communities and groups.”

