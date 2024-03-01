Sunday Stephen, the Chief Executive Officer of Doshlowkee Entertainment Limited, owners of the record label Dosh Entertainment Empire and Doshlowkee Properties Limited has announced his company’s new partnership with the owners of Simply Webtech Limited, as part of his efforts to continually invest in other industries in order to expand his business portfolio and continue to contribute his quota to the Nigerian employment sector.

He said the partnership is an idea rooted in the trends in financial investment and profit making, adding that today, everything in the world especially in the financial market, is driven by technology, so much that hardly would a business transaction go through without the input of technology and “in the nearest future, technology will dominate completely the financial business environment and investment.

He added that his interest in investing with Simply Webtech Limited is majorly as a result of this fact, adding that the company is operating with the objective of Developing Web, Software, Block-chain as well as Mobile Applications and these are the businesses that holds the future of the world.

“My objective is to contribute my quota, the best way I can to the Nigerian economy, the government alone can’t do it all, we must have our input as well, and that is how we can have a better Nigeria with financial stability without illegality being the order of the day,” he stated.

Speaking on mixing entertainment with property, he said, “the mission of the property company is to revolutionise the estate industry in Nigeria, by offering genuine and property of value for value to its customers while Dosh Entertainment Empire is an innovative and dynamic entertainment organization that has carved a niche for itself in the industry and is founded with a deep-seated passion for music, film, philanthropy and arts as part of efforts to discover, nurture, and promote talents, thereby contributing significantly to the entertainment industry.”

He said entertainment is a powerful tool for fun time, education, inspiration and if effectively deployed can save lives and change the society, adding that their output is not only about fun, but more of entertainment, cultural relevance and impactful content to the general populace.

He added that his interest in the property market manifested when his company lawyer and secretary, who registered his entertainment industry introduced him to the possibilities in the property market, explaining that “when I was about to register my property company, I had the mindset that this is a separate business, that my investments, profits and business interest in my entertainment business has nothing to do with the property company, first I mapped out a strategic plan highlighting source of funds, then proceeded to mapping out property choice areas in Lagos State. It was after I saw the profits being generated in the property industry that I decided to then register a company in 2023 .”