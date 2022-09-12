Dos and Don’ts when starting out in a new field

At one point or another, you will find yourself starting out in a new field that you never thought you would be a part of; or maybe not.

However, whether you are new to this or not, there is one important thing you should never do. And what would that be? Never stop growing.

When you stop giving yourself to growth, what results do you expect to yield? More than ever before, you need to give yourself to acquiring knowledge in legitimate ways. How do you expect to thrive in such a new environment? How do you intend to navigate the murky waters? You need knowledge, and there is no time like the present to get it. Here’s the irony, the more you know, the more you realise that there are things you do not know.

When you are in a new place, there are ways that you could respond to the environment depending on your personality type. You either keep to yourself and learn the ways of the place, or give yourself to learning about what this new space is about regardless of your fears and personality type.

There are several things you shouldn’t be found doing when you are in a new field which will be discussed here

1. Do not start creating courses and organising classes

The first thing that comes to mind should never be bringing people together and teaching them. This is not in any way trying to say that teaching people and creating courses for sale is bad. No, that’s not the point.

The point is that you are starting out and what should be a priority is you gaining knowledge. Feed your mind and your soul with information regarding the new field. Explore other options that are available in this field. Build yourself up to be rooted in the knowledge of your new field.

Things could get tough and shake you up a bit when you are starting out because it is not something you are used to. You are still walking on water and trying to find your balance. This is the time to give yourself to knowledge. Bury yourself in growth and knowledge.

2. Keep adding value

This was subtly mentioned in the previous point. This is the time you need to constantly add value to yourself. A quick one, if you are in a new field and you are not adding value, why are you there? How do you want to thrive there? Or are you there to pay the field a visit to leave in a few hours? If no, then give yourself to adding value. Read books, attend training, buy courses, listen to podcasts, follow people in your field and engage their content.

3. Build a bond with your colleagues

If you have the opportunity to intern or work with people in a new field, do not ever make the mistake of isolating yourself and attempting to figure things all out by yourself. Try to mingle and be associated with them. You know that saying, “two heads are better than one.” Associating yourself with them means that you get to work with them, ask questions, give answers, or your two cents about matters that you can relate to, and above all, build a bond with them.

This will help you to fast-track your processes of learning. However, this should not take the place of personal learning. It’s just a good chance to have people around who can show up for you while you do the same since you all have a common goal.





4. Don’t let opportunities slide

You shouldn’t let an opportunity to get better slide without a valid reason. While it might not be true that once you lose an opportunity, you might never get another one. You should take up opportunities to get better with regard to the field you are in.

5. Don’t give up on the first try

No one said it would be easy. Getting out of your comfort zone isn’t easy, but it is necessary for growth. Be open-minded while you are at it. The whole process could seem mystifying, but it does not mean that you will never be able to navigate it. Give things time, and breath while you are at it.

An orange seed doesn’t germinate the second you bury it to grow; it undergoes a process before its features become visible to others. Its features would not only be visible to people but would also benefit them. Give it time while you are at it. The process will pay off.

6. Have goals, get guidance

Set realistic goals for yourself in order to define your growth process. Get an accountability partner to cheer you on, and keep you on your toes. You need to be focused, disciplined, and consistent.

Get a mentor or coach to help you and guide you along this path. Say “YES” to guidance and “NO” to figuring it all out by yourself.

