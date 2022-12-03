Don’t waste your votes on Peter Obi, says APC Northwest youth leader

The Northwest youth leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Abdulhamid Umar Oscar has urged people of the NorthWest zone, especially the youths not to waste their votes for the Labour Party Candidate, Peter Obi in the next general elections.

Oscar in a statement in Kaduna and made available to the Tribune Online on Saturday said Obi has not stated clearly how he will continue with the good works of the APC administration under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement noted that “except churning out fictitious figures to back up his ignorance when asked what he is offering Nigerians as president.”

“Obi is not in tune with reality in the country. And we don’t want an experimental presidency, we want a leader with practical experience and a track record to govern Nigeria.

Unlike the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu who reeled out his past achievements for everyone to see, the APC youth leader challenged the Labour Party candidate to list his achievements as “governor for 8 years in Anambra state, before he can even be taken seriously.

He said Aiswaju has the better qualifications, exposure, and know-how to rule the country, and his ideas to are rock solid. “We can imagine him replicating his achievements on Lagos in just 10 states should he emerge as president; I believe Nigeria will transcend into a community of nations deciding in the world.”

“Just a few days ago, Obi was in Lagos to unveil the seven economic master plans his administration will concentrate on if he emerges the winner of the 2023 election, but one thing he failed to do was to commend Asiwaju’s previous achievements.

“He said his government will encourage massive production centre growth for food security, ensure effective legal and institutional reforms and expand physical infrastructure, but his shows that his next cash and carry supermarket imports finished goods into the country. We are of the belief that Obi has not created employment for teaming youths in the country as he invests in the importation of finished goods into Nigeria.

“Obi in his Seven point agenda said he will immediately embark on aggressive development of human capital, provide foreign policy to restore Nigeria’s relevance, stimulate industrial revolution, grow foreign reserves and security to lives and property, yet his business partakes in devaluing our currency as he has established a factory that produces what Nigerians can consume.”

From the aforementioned, it is clear that Obi will bring Nigeria to its knees and return it back to the stone age if he is allowed to govern this country. In a nutshell, we do not want someone who can’t replicate his achievements as governor to rule Nigeria.”

