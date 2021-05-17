Don’t wait for FG, convene a national summit to save Nigeria, Atiku tells govs

FORMER vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has kicked against regional meetings as a way to provide solutions to the current security crisis in the country, saying that rather than resort to such fora, state governors should meet as a unit to save the country without waiting for the Federal Government.

In a statement titled ‘Nigeria Is Drifting: We Must Stop Waiting For Godot,’ released on Sunday, he said the state chief executives should convene a national unity summit of all Nigerian governors to solve thorny issues affecting the country.

He said trying to find solutions on regional platforms will amount to clapping with one hand.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election said: “Let us apply this wisdom to our present challenges. I call on Nigerian governors to stop waiting on Abuja to make changes, and instead convene a national unity summit of all Nigerian governors to iron out the thorny issues affecting the destiny of our nation until they figure out a way to resolve them.

“Forget about your party. Forget about your tribe. Respect your religion and allow it to bring out the better part of you. Meet together. Talk together. Come up with the solutions to all our collective challenges.

“And then go back to your states and consult with your federal and state legislators, with a view to getting them to work with their colleagues to implement the solutions you came up with. That is how to save Nigeria.

“To keep waiting for this Federal Government to take the lead and effect the changes that Nigeria needs to stop drifting is to keep waiting for Godot. And that is a luxury we cannot afford.”

Atiku observed that the major challenge facing Nigeria today “is that we are drifting. We are not just drifting politically and economically, we are also drifting apart from each other.” He added: “I have often said that the difference between us is not North and South, but between good and bad. Therefore, those who are good should come together to show those who are bad that we are in the overwhelming majority.

“I have repeatedly said that I am a Nigerian. Full stop. That is my identity. And now more than ever, we must ask ourselves this question: what does it mean to be a Nigerian?

“A Nigerian is one who is committed to the idea of the indivisibility of Nigeria and who is invested in respecting, even if you disagree with, the differences that exist within this nation space, and respecting the right of others to coexist with you, irrespective of religious, regional or ethnic differences.

“That is what being a Nigerian means to me. And that is why I believe that all those who believe in Nigeria should stand up to be counted.

“It is un-Nigerian to terrorise your fellow citizens. Up until about a decade ago, we did not have this. It is un-Nigerian to abduct people. And this is undoubtedly a new menace that has low historical precedence in Nigeria.

“The truth is that if at a national level, we address these un-Nigerian tendencies immediately and dispassionately, we would not have Nigerians congregating at a regional or sub-regional level to address these issues.

“What our present challenges, therefore, call for is not fragmentation but concentration. We must concentrate and focus our national willpower and resolve towards fighting these un-Nigerian tendencies.

“Governors representing some states have met. And I completely understand the necessity of their meeting and the wisdom of their decisions. But no matter how much you try to clap with one hand, the vibrations will not be the same as when you clap with two hands.”

The former vice president affirmed that Nigeria’s problems were created by those with a regional mindset and could not be solved by those with a similar mindset.

He further said: “For too long, we have erroneously thought that the power to make effective changes lies at Aso Rock. But without the states, nobody can get to Aso Rock. That is why for anyone to emerge as president of Nigeria, he or she must secure enough votes in two-thirds of the states that make up the Nigerian federation.”

While noting the depth on the nation’s fall in several indices, Atiku stated: “We do know that our governors know that all is not well with Nigeria. That is why they have been meeting. At regional and sub-regional levels. That knowledge comes with a duty to act and to act together. Because if we do not act together, then the alternative is that we fall asunder. And God forbid that should ever be our fate.

“We must be mindful of the fact that one in four Africans is a Nigerian. And one in seven Black people on Earth is Nigerian. Therefore, being so centrally placed by God, it ought to be clear to us that it is our duty to be a beacon of light to the Black World.

“If we succeed as a nation, our successes will resonate beyond our borders. It will give hope to the Black Diaspora and increase the standing of Black people all over the world.

“That is why we cannot fail. That is why we cannot retreat into our regional enclaves. Too much is at stake. We are too centrally located to be dislocated.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Battle For First Bank: The Untold Story

Last week was one of twists and turns for First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the nation’s oldest banking institution. It was a week that saw the bank’s MD sacked and reinstated, as major shareholders struggled for control of the financial powerhouse. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU reports…

#EndSARS Panel: Drama As Witness Presents Video Evidence Of Slain Lekki Protesters

A witness of the Lekki tollgate shooting incident, Miss Sarah Ibrahim has presented video evidence of people injured and killed at the scene to the Lagos State Judicial Panel. Tribune Online reports that…

Truck loaded with live bullets falls, spills contents in Onitsha

Onitsha residents are currently in fear, as a truck fully loaded with cartons of live bullets fell into a ditch and spilled its content all around the street, in the commercial city of Anambra State…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…