Don’t vote Jihadists, terrorists, killers, Paul Enenche warns Nigerians

As the general election approaches, the founder and General Overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, has enjoined Nigerians to participate in ensuring the emergence of good leaders by informing their families in the village of the need to avoid voting for Jihadists, terrorists and killers.

The man of God disclosed this today while delivering his Sunday sermon at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria is currently in a critical condition and the consequences of voting in bad leaders are capable of consuming the nation.

The general overseer opined that ensuring positive change in government is a collective effort, adding that anyone who votes for bad leaders won’t escape the judgment of God Almighty.

He said, ” Make phone calls to your brothers, sisters and other relations in the village. Tell them who to vote for in clean and clear language. Put the picture, image and logo of what to vote for. The violence taketh it by force.

“Tell them that if they vote for killers, God will judge them. If they vote for terrorists, supporters and sympathizers of terrorism and sponsors and Jihadists, God will judge them.

Speaking further on the need to convince those in the rural communities who to vote, the pastor said most of them are not abreast with happenings in the country and should be kept updated by their families in the urban areas.

“Many people in the communities, don’t know what is going on, they are not hearing news, they are not on social media, so you call them and say our nation is at a junction where the forces of destruction want to tear it apart, and we have made up our mind that this nation shall fulfil the agenda of God. So tell them this is the election date, this is how to vote, and who to vote in clear terms.

He continued, “Some people were quoted as saying that voting a particular political inclination with the ticket that people have challenged in this country means it is Jihad and that people should do their best to ensure it didn’t happen because it confirms supremacy. That is a lie from the pit of hell. Make up your mind never to vote for terrorism or Vote Jihad. No way.

Speaking on the increasing rate of insecurity in the country, the man of God said, ” We grew up in a Nation where you can travel from Abuja to Kaduna and travel from Kaduna to Kano by 3 am, 2 am, any time of the day or the night and you are afraid of nothing. Now if somebody tells me I’m travelling to Edo past Auchi or other roads, we have to pray seriously that father helps this person, and let them go in peace.





Pastor Enenche also warned that Insecurity and terrorism have no religion, hence Nigerians should join hands together regardless of their religion to vote out evil people that brought an evil system to the country.

“I believe that the church of Jesus Christ and every good people around the nation will wake up and do what is right because whether you are a Christian or any other religion. Christian or Muslim, anything you are in the North, you are unable to go to farm because of bandits, you are unable to travel because of terrorists. When they are kidnapping, they don’t ask about religion, yet there are people who are insisting on the same evil people that brought the evil system on this nation to continue in power, it will never happen.”

The man of God, however, asked for divine intervention as the good people of Nigeria prepare for the 2023 general election in a few weeks.