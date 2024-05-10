THE Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR) has cautioned the various amirul hajj teams appointed by state governors not to usurp the powers of officials or constitute an obstacle to the forthcoming hajj operations.

The IHR said the call became necessary owing to past experiences whereby some state amirul hajj teams, who were supposed to be ad-hoc committee formed to offer support to appointed officials and pilgrims, assumed powers and responsibilities beyond their scope and caused disruptions.

It said there should be clear terms of reference for the amirul hajj teams and such should not involve operational issues to avoid conflicts.

The group, in a statement by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Mohammed, noted that amirul hajj teams are sometimes led by respected traditional rulers or members of the ulama with wide following and high regards and they are expected to simply support hajj officials carry out their responsibilities diligently while also offering advice and guidance to pilgrims on what is expected of them.

The statement reads in part: “From experience, we know for a fact that once appointed, some state amirul hajj teams try to lord it over hajj officials, especially while in Saudi Arabia, and any resistance to that effect by these officials often leads to unnecessary crisis.

“State officials are often forced to satisfy the needs of amirul hajj teams because they wield influence that can lead to their removal from office. Valuable time is, therefore, dedicated to managing the crisis instead of facing the onerous task of serving pilgrims.

“While we appreciate the role of leadership and guidance of the amirul hajj teams, there have been instances where the amirul hajj teams usurped the critical operational responsibilities of state Muslim pilgrims’ welfare board officials, especially in the areas of airlift schedule and the allocation of accommodation to pilgrims.

“We have seen cases where some high-profile and politically connected amirul hajj team members would be requesting for VIP services.

“While we have no problem with amirul hajj teams, we urge that these teams should not go to Saudi Arabia and constitute an unnecessary obstacle to the smooth running of hajj operations. They should see their appointments as a call to serve the pilgrims who are the guests of Allah (SWT) from their states and the country at large and should, therefore, strive to offer their best to gain maximum reward.

“In the same vein, we call on the various officials from the states not to be antagonistic to the members of the amirul hajj teams but see them as partners in progress for the common good of the pilgrims.

“We know that differences may arise, but we also know that members of the amirul hajj teams and officials can always settle the differences without recourse to animosity. Let everyone act with the hope of getting Allah’s favour and nothing else.”

