Israel Arogbonlo

Peter Obi, the standard-bearer of Labour Party (LP) has called on Nigerians who have not decided yet on who to vote in the February 25 polls to make their stance known in good fate.

The LP presidential candidate urged electorates to take specific steps that would mark Nigeria’s turning point.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Obi said the 2023 general elections is not about tribe but National Interest

“Good Morning Nigeria. We are down the stretch with 12 Days to go. I have a message for Nigerians, especially those that are sitting on the fence; It is DECISION TIME!

“Every nation has significant moments in their history –when a situation arises, which requires that nation to take specific steps that would mark her turning point. Nigeria is at that historical junction.

“How we have done as a nation is no longer in debate. We have done poorly due to bad leadership. We must now seize this moment. We must save Nigeria now or never.

“Twelve days from now we will be called upon to make very hard choices. It won’t be about tribe or religion; it won’t be about traditional sentiments of my turn. It will be about National Interest.

“We have gambled with Nigeria, her destiny and fate of our children. That must stop. We must revisit lessons learned and missed opportunities.

“What Nigeria needs now is visionary, transformational leader, capable of moving the country in the direction of National Rebirth.

“For long we trusted the elders. Those of us born after independence must now be given the opportunity to reshape the destiny of this nation.

“What kind of a leader does Nigeria need at this time? We need leaders who will take full responsibility to protect Nigerian lives, property and prosperity. That is what Datti and I represent,” he tweeted.





