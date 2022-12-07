Don’t sell your voter’s cards to desperate politicians, Atiku’s wife tells North-East women

Women in the North East subregion have been told to resist the temptation of Vote-buying from desperate politicians who are going around buying votes.

The call was made by the wife of the former Nigeria Vice President, Princess Rukayya Atiku Abubakar while addressing PDP women from the 6 states of the North-East zone in Bauchi on Wednesday.

The Wife of the PDP presidential candidate, alongside members of her organisation, Princess Rukaiya Atiku Campaign Organisation (PRACO) arrived in Bauchi State for the North East PDP Women Town Hall meeting, where she called on women in the region to resist the temptation of selling their votes in return for money.

Rukayya Atiku Abubakar was flanked by Hajiya Aishatu Bala Mohammed, the Wife of the Bauchi state Governor, the North-East Zonal PDP Women Leader, Hon Zainab Adamu Julie, PDP National Women Leader, Professor Stella Effa Atoe, Director General of the North East PDP Women Campaign Council, Hajiya Mariya Waziri, National Deputy PDP Women Leader Northeast, Hajiya Hajara Wanna amongst other dignitaries.

Speaking at the TownHall meeting with the theme “Strengthening Women’s Participation in politics in the North-East zone,” Rukayya Atiku Abubakar stated that the country was facing a lot of challenges that needs the right leadership to address them.

She stressed that the 2023 general elections are another opportunity for women in the North East to make that change.

According to her, the purpose of her visit to the state was to sensitize PDP women in the Northeast to what was expected of them during the election, calling on women in the northern part of the country to throw their support for Atiku.

She said that the PDP has what it takes to solve the nation’s challenges of insecurity, unemployment, poverty, and other problems bedeviling the country.

She added that the PDP North-East Women Town Hall meeting is a platform to discuss ways of strengthening and deepening women’s participation in politics.

According to her, “We are here to educate PDP women in the Six states of the Northeast region on what is expected of them in the forthcoming elections.”

“Secondly, we are calling on all PDP women and their leaders to support the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Governor Bala Mohammed who is contesting for a second term, and all other PDP candidates in the region contesting in the 2023 general elections,” she said

Speaking earlier, the First Lady of Bauchi state, Hajiya (Dr) Aisha Bala Mohammed said that gone are the days when women are solely home-keepers, stressing that women have the right to education and source for their means of livelihood.

She told the PDP women in the region to vote for God-fearing leaders in the forthcoming general elections, saying that when the right leadership is in place in the country, it will bring more development.

The Bauchi First Lady warned the women against selling their votes for instant gratification, saying that God will not come down to elect leaders for them, but they have to make the right choice by voting for the right leader through their PVCs.





