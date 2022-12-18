‘Don’t sell your PVCs’, Shaba Ibrahim tells constituents, empowers 2,500 persons

The House of Representatives member representing Lokoja/Kogi federal constituency, Shaba Ibrahim has called in constituents not to sell their voters card even if offered any amount of money.

He gave the advice on Sunday at the empowerment program for 2,500 constituents of Lokoja/Koton-Karfe Federal Constituency held in Lokoja.

“We have it on good authority that members of the opposition have been going round offering between N2,500 and N3,000 to purchase voters cards. I want to urge you to reject their offers outrightly because you are going to loose out at the end of the day,” he said.

Ibrahim who was represented by Dr Shehu Idris said that the empowerment program which would be in phases was targeted at over 5,000 constituents and urged those not captured this time to be patient as they would be captured in the next batch.

He desrcibed PDP as the only party that has genuine love for the welfare of the people and should be supported at the next general Election.

“I want to urge you not to listen to the lies of other parties who have not got anything to offer. I want to to ask yourself a simple question. Are you better off today than you are seven years ago? The answer is simply no. You have tested two options and today, you know which is better,” he said.

The highpoint of the empowerment the distribution of tickets to be tendered at a designated place where cash was given to support those already in business or for them to establish any business of their choice.

