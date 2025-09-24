Don’t see taxes as punishment, FIRS boss tells Nigerians

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has called on Nigerians not to see taxes as punishment but a foundation of sustainable national development.

FIRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, represented by the Technical Assistant, Broadcast Media, Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, made the call in Kaduna on Wednesday at a one-day sensitization programme on The Role of Media in Voluntary Tax Compliance.

He said taxes are the lifeline of every country, as they make it possible to fund hospitals, roads, schools, and social services that directly impact citizens’ lives.

“Taxes are not just government revenue; they are the foundation of growth in our nation,” Adedeji said. “What we need is a culture of voluntary compliance where citizens willingly fulfill their civic duty because they see the benefits and trust the system.”

The FIRS boss noted that many Nigerians still see taxation as a burden or punishment, hence the need for more public enlightenment.

He stressed that beyond enforcement and penalties, building trust and accountability would encourage more people to pay voluntarily.

Highlighting the role of journalists, he described the media as a vital bridge between government and citizens, capable of simplifying complex tax laws and procedures for better understanding.

“When the media educates, investigates, and holds leaders accountable, it builds trust. A citizen who believes in the fairness and transparency of the system is more likely to comply,” he added.

Aderonke urged the media to see themselves not only as reporters but also as educators, influencers, and watchdogs whose work can inspire responsibility and strengthen the bond between taxpayers and government.

In his paper, Voluntary Tax Compliance: A Pathway to Sustainable Development in Nigeria, Dr. Mohammed Adamu emphasised that taxation remains the most reliable source of revenue for any government.

He defined voluntary compliance as the readiness of taxpayers to declare income, file returns, and pay taxes without enforcement action, stressing that it thrives where the tax system is perceived as fair and transparent.

According to him, voluntary compliance reduces enforcement costs, builds trust between government and taxpayers, ensures steady revenue flow, and fosters patriotism.

“Tax revenues fund our roads, schools, hospitals, and security. A compliant taxpayer is a stakeholder in national progress,” Adamu said. He added that voluntary compliance also boosts investor confidence and reduces tax evasion.

Adamu identified key drivers of compliance as fairness in tax administration, taxpayer education, transparency, and accountability.

He praised initiatives like FIRS’ TaxPro Max platform, amnesty programmes, and taxpayer service units as steps in the right direction.

In another presentation, Additional Tips on Voluntary Tax Compliance, Senior Manager, Tax, Kaduna Government Business Office, Ishaku Ankuma, highlighted registration, proper record-keeping, timely filing of returns, prompt payment, and remittance of withholding taxes as essential elements.

He warned that failure to comply attracts heavy fines, interests, possible criminal charges, and damage to reputation, adding that tax compliance certificates are now prerequisites for many financial transactions.

Ankuma also stressed the importance of taxpayer education, automation of tax processes, and youth-focused initiatives like Catch Them Young programmes in schools to build a tax culture early.

“Voluntary tax compliance is not just a legal requirement but a civic responsibility and patriotic act,” he said. “By adhering to tax regulations, individuals and businesses avoid penalties while contributing directly to national growth.”

The sensitization ended with a charge to journalists to help demystify taxation, highlight its benefits, expose evasion, and shape public perception in favour of building a culture of compliance.

