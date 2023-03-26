By Rukiyat Ogunwade

The chairman, Action Peoples Party (APP), Oluseye Odesola has charged Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State not to relent in his effort in bringing the dividend of democracy to the people of Osun State.

He said the state had witnessed a lot of achievements within a few months of his assumption in office adding that his victory is a clear affirmation that he is indeed the people’s mandate.

Odesola stated this in a congratulatory message to the governor over his reinstatement as the governor of the state by the Appeal court judgement on Friday.

While he also commended the justices of the Appeal court of Abuja who according to him courageously decided the case and upheld the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the duly elected Governor of Osun State.

He said “On behalf of Osun State Chapter of Action Peoples Party (APP), I congratulate and felicitate with His Excellency Senator Ademola Adeleke on the landslide victory at Friday 24th March,2023 Appeal court judgement.

“Indeed words are not enough to convey and express the Joy of the good people of Osun State”, he noted.

While Odesola also congratulate and commend the Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for working assiduously in protecting Osun people’s mandate .