Don’t relent in delivering effective reportage, NCC tasks ICT reporters

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has asked Information Communication Technology (ICT), reporters in Abuja not to be deterred in ensuring effective and efficient reportage of the commission’s mandate despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a virtual meeting with ICT reporters on Thursday, the new Director Public Affairs of NCC, Ikechukwu Adinde, noted the commission’s willingness to partner journalists through their various media organisation to ensure wider coverage.

While commending the journalists for the role they played in promoting NCC’s mandate in the past, he further charged them not to relent on their efforts, especially at a time when the world is facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

His words: “We are seeking areas where NCC can support journalists that cover the commission. We are readily open to innovative ideas that will make us have a meaningful relationship with the media”.

“I am mindful of your track record and output over the years, they are everywhere. We want to continue the cordial relationship, thereby improving the mutual interest of our stakeholders”.

While congratulating the Director of Public Affairs on his new appointment, the ICT reporters reinstated their support to work with NCC in delivering its mandate to the public.

They assured him that they would give him the necessary support that will make his new assignment distinct.

The journalists stressed that they were optimistic that NCC would aid them in improving the reportage of ICT news in Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Increases Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5m

THE Federal Government has announced that its newly- unveiled reviewed Nigeria Broadcasting Code has provisions to increase the hate speech fine for people found culpable of hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million. This is as it said the amendment of the broadcasting code is boosting local content, among other provisions…