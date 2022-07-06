Don’t release your facilities to cultists, police warn hoteliers, landlords in Ekiti

The Ekiti State police command has warned hotel owners, landlords and recreation centres not to release their facilities for any cult-related activities, saying anyone found culpable would be prosecuted.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sunday Abutu, in a statement on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti on the planned celebration of the July 7 annual date by the cultists, explained that their activities remained illegal and against the law and that the police would not be allowed the ongoing peace being enjoyed in the state to be disrupted.

He disclosed that the commissioner of police, Moronkeji Adesina, had ordered the area commanders and other top officials of the command to be alert in order, “to nip in the bud any act capable of truncating the peace of the state.”

According to him, “It was reliably gathered that on the said day of the celebration, new members would be inducted and there would be supremacy battle which is usually characterised by violence.

“The Commissioner also warns Hoteliers, recreation/Event Centre and Landlords/Landladies or house agents not to allow their facilities to be used for any cult-related activity or other criminal activities as those found wanting would be held liable for prosecution.

“Citizens are hereby implored to be security conscious, vigilant and go about their lawful businesses as adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of lives and properties of all law-abiding citizens.

“The Command urges everyone to support and cooperate with the Police and other security agents by promptly reporting any suspicious movement or cult activities to the nearest Police Station or call 08062335577/07031620186.”

The PPRO urged parents and guardians in the state to rein in their wards, ” to be law-abiding and desist from any act or unlawful gathering or assembly before, during and after said date.”

