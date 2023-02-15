By: Ishola Michael – Gombe

Former Chief of Staff and elder statesman in Gombe State, Lamido Umaru Chikere has advised voters in the state against voting for the incumbent Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and the All Progressive Congress (APC) for a second term in the forthcoming general elections.

He gave the advice while addressing a group of his supporters at his residence in Kumo the headquarters of Akko Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Lamido Chikere, who was a onetime Chief of Staff to former Governor Muhammad Danjuma Goje, said that Inuwa Yahaya is not the type of Governor that deserves a second term.

The politician added that the Governor has proven to be not good enough in his first four years and cannot deliver on the yearnings of the state.

He alleged that the state government under the APC has only succeeded in inflicting hardships on the people and will make the people suffer more if reelected.

He said that, “I have been in government and I know what Governors do in their first term and what they intend to do if given another opportunity. So when I say I know what this Governor will do if reelected is probably because I know from experience.”

“So, I am warning and advising, don’t vote for Inuwa and it is for your own good. The Governor has shown us all in his first four years that he doesn’t care, what are you expecting from his second term when he has nothing to lose.”

According to him, “If you know that you are my supporter and follower, I want you to know that I have studied the situation and I am telling you that the APC candidate isn’t right choice for our state.”

“We should not make the mistake of voting for him,” Chikere stated as he assured that there better candidate elsewhere in an opposition party in the state.

“We should look beyond party and do the right thing for our state and population yet unborn”.





