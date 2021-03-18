Don’t politicise COVID-19 vaccination, prioritise frontline health workers —NMA

CHAIRMAN, Nigerian Medical Association, Oyo state branch, Dr Ayotunde Fasunla has said that the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, in line with his agenda on health, should not politicise COVID-19 vaccination, but prioritise frontline health workers as vaccination commences in the state.

The Oyo state government recently took delivery of 127,740 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA), Abuja, last Thursday, as part of the first phase of vaccine distribution.

Dr Fasunla stated that the 127,740 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are not enough for the state with a population that exceeds five million and prioritising frontline health workers, who deal directly with patients, was important to ensure they are bold to go into the field to work more and contribute to the reduction of the spread of infection in the community.

According to him, “We are sure and confident that Governor Makinde loves and prioritises health; we believe that like it was said at the national level that frontline health workers will be the first people to benefit from it. Anything can happen and in many instances, many things are politicised.

“When it is properly handled, the majority of those who are really frontline health workers will get to be vaccinated. We are appealing to the government to prioritise frontline health workers above any other person.

“Frontline health workers include doctors, nurses and those in the medical laboratory attending directly to patients. If you are working in the hospital, say as an accountant, this does not make you a frontline health worker. Secondly, after the health workers, they should remember the elderly. They are vulnerable to contracting the infection because of other diseases that they do have.”

