Don’t politicise Alawo stool, royal houses caution Osun govt

Royal houses in Awo, headquarters of Egbedore local government area of Osun State have opposed the alleged plan by the state government plan to impose a leader of the legislative arm of the local government, Hon Taiwo AbduRasaq Adegboye, as the next Alawo of Awo.

They contended that the state government should desist from politicising the appointment of the traditional ruler for Awo community

Addressing a press conference over the weekend in Osogbo, Osun State capital, the princes and princesses warned Governor Gboyega Oyetola against approving the candidacy of Adegboye who they alleged did not hail from any of the four ruling houses in Awo town.

They alleged that some politicians have been making efforts to disregard tradition by selecting a politician that just joined All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The stool of Alawo became vacant after the demise of Oba Musa Olatunbosun Adebayo who joined his ancestors on June 24, 2020.

According to the spokesperson of the royal houses, Prince Oloyede Monyasau “only Awojobi, Akinsilo, Yebokun/Abioye and Okunji are the ruling houses in Awo and any attempt to impose someone who is not from any of the ruling houses will precipitate a crisis.”

“We are here to tell the whole world that Taiwo Abdulrazaq Adegboye is not from any of the ruling houses in Awo and as such there is no blue blood in his vein, hence cannot be installed as Alawo as he hails from Ikolaba’s compound behind Awo central mosque which is entitled to the chieftaincy of Ikolaba, Ekerin and Alagba as they are three groups in one compound.

“The Ikolabas have no genealogical link with any of the royal families. The purported Abioye paper they are claiming is a fraud of monumental consequences committed in 1977 against Awoland. No Alawo has ever emerged from Ikolaba compound and never will one emerge from there.”

“We are appealing to our amiable responsible and responsive governor, the state APC chairman, Adegboyega Famoodun, the SSG and all well-meaning sons and daughters of the state to look critically at all issues surrounding Alawo chieftaincy tussle before taking the decision.

“That Taiwo Adegboye was selected to be a councillor for AWO/ABUDO ward and later was lucky to be selected the leader of the house in the council. Being the leader of the council does not bestow royalty to anybody for royalty is an ascribed status and not an achieved status.

“All we want is that government should set up an independent panel of enquiry devoid of anybody from the Ministry of Local Government and chieftaincy affairs”, Monyasau remarked.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE