The Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) has warned members of the public not to pay any money into individual accounts other than designated government accounts, saying that the warning became imperative in view of reported cases of unscrupulous individuals parading themselves as officials of the Commission, thus extorting unsuspecting members of the public.

Director-General of the Commission, Lanre Mojola, gave the warning on Tuesday in a release made available to newsmen, declaring that the state government does not operate individual accounts and that anyone asking to pay money into such accounts should know that the agents or officials do not represent the Commission.

Mojola lamented the activities of unscrupulous members of the public carrying out unlawful activities on behalf of the Commission and extorting members of the public, saying that the body had put in place stringent measures to curb the activities of some compromised consultants.

According to him, the Commission had had to institute legal actions against impersonators and terminate consultancy of any consultants found wanting, disclosing that a particular impersonator was put behind bars recently for a number of years.

He added that all its consultants had authorized identification cards which must always be worn whenever they were carrying out an audit or inspections.

The LSSC boss called on members of the public to report promptly to the government, the activities of unscrupulous officials, consultants and those impersonating its officials through its hotline 07000SAFETY and 08181002233.

Speaking further, Monika said the Commission was responsible for the issuance and withdrawal of overall safety compliance certificates, conducting and reviewing risk assessment reports, conducting investigations on safety issues and making recommendations where necessary as well as coordinating all government matters relating to the safety of lives and properties in the state.

According to him, other activities include formulation of policies, providing advisory and being the regulatory body on safety-related issues; coordinating and monitoring the activities of relevant organizations involved in safety services in the state; appointing consultants when required to enable the Commission to carry out its functions under the provision of the law and foster and maintain effective interaction, networking, and collaboration on safety issues with relevant government agencies.

