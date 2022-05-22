Don’t patronise unlicensed e-hailing firms, Lagos warns residents

The Lagos State Government has urged the citizenry to be wary of unlicensed e-hailing platforms operating within the state because they pose security threats to safety of lives and property.

This is even as the state government said that only eight (Lagos Ride, Uber, Bolt, Let Me Run, Global Taxi, Zoom Run, Treepz (Plenty Waka) and Shuttlers) out of the several e-hailing operators are registered and recognized by the state government.

Disclosing this in a statement he personally signed on Sunday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, stated that the state government has observed high levels of non-compliance by some unlicensed operators who flagrantly violate the guidelines developed to regulate their activities.

Expressing the state government’s displeasure over the refusal of the App owners and partners (drivers) to comply with the law guiding their operation in the wake of criminal activities in the state, the transport commissioner further revealed the use of unauthorized operators by driver partners and commuting public.

Maintaining that the state government has held a series of meetings geared towards compliance with the regulations guiding e-hailing operation within the metropolis, Oladeinde urged residents to ensure that they patronized only the licensed operators as many of the unauthorised operators do not have traceable operational base within the state in case of emergencies or safety concerns.

Highlighting the importance of safety of lives and property in the metropolis, the commissioner declared that only eight out of the several e-hailing operators are registered and recognized by the state government. He further mentioned Lagos Ride, Uber, Bolt, Let Me Run, Global Taxi, Zoom Run, Treepz (Plenty Waka) and Shuttlers as the lawful e-hailing operators recognized and licensed to operate in Lagos by the Lagos State Government, while In-drivers, Rida and others are not licensed, urging anyone transacting business with them to be wary.

While assuring that the state government will soon commence clampdown on the violating operators, the transport commissioner enjoined the citizenry to collaborate by reporting any e-hailing operators different from the ones listed above to the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Alausa, Ikeja or call 08034545123.

He maintained that the state government will not relent in its effort to make Lagos State safe for all.