Former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, former Governor of Delta State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion and former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu have advised outgoing State Governors to desist from wielding unnecessary influence on their Successors after leaving office on May 29.

The three former governors gave the charge while sharing their experiences on life after leaving office during the farewell dinner/Book launch titled: ‘Common Ground (Leading Change at the Subnational’, organised by Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) for outgoing State Governors in Abuja.

Senator Saraki, who was a former NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, also urged all the Governors-elect to not allow people around them to push them to develop unhealthy relationships with their predecessors.

“Outgoing governors please from June 1 you are no longer Governors, please allow your successors to do the work they have to do. Let them call you when they want you for advice. They call you for advice.

“For those that are coming, those around you will always want you to have a head-on with your predecessors. That is a big mistake. Give your maturity and do that which is necessary, because the challenge ahead is beyond that.”

While congratulating the outgoing Governors for successfully completing their tenures, he advised them to prioritize their health by engaging in productive activities as well as continue to play their roles in the nation’s building even after leaving office.

“It is important that you play your role, because this country needs everyone else, across all political parties. Your experience, nobody can take it away from you. Continue to play your role because the country needs all of you.

“As you bow out as governors, you are going into a phase that is different. It is going to be challenging. You should braise up for the challenges ahead. Spend more time now with your families,” Saraki stressed.

The former President of the Senate also advised incoming governors to start planning for their legacies from day one in office.

“I pray and hope you will not be a governor for the sake of being a governor. You will be a governor that will impact its people.

“Plan for those four or eight years and keep on challenging yourselves every day to have an impact,” Saraki said.





In his opening remarks, the chairman of the forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State said the event was to appreciate the outgoing Governors and welcome the Governors-elect.

Governor Tambuwal said that the book launched at the event would help the Governors in developing their plans and implementing them.

“Fayemi championed this and all our incoming Governors will benefit from it,” he noted.

On his part, former Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo urged outgoing governors to avoid meddling in the affairs of their predecessors as they leave office.

He also advised them not to take their health for granted.

Dankambo urged the incoming governors to begin to prepare for retirement as soon as the day they are sworn in.

“Be prepared for the visits of such institutions like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) who may ask some questions that need answers,” he said.

In his admonition, former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu advised all the outgoing Governors saying do “not try to outshine the new person coming and to attempt to run the State by proxy.

“Indeed even if your son succeeds you, be careful how you handle your relationship with him as a Governor because if you are sure of yourself, you may not be too sure of (his mother, your wife and his siblings).

“So far the majority of Governors who tried to impose their successors have tended to disagree with them within a short span of time of the new administration.”

He also urged all the governors-elect to give priority to programmes and projects that will impact the people and avoid those who pledged to help them syphon government money.

“Then at times, people will say this is our time. Don’t make that mistake. The former governor who made that mistake is now walking on the street,” Aliyu said.

He also urged them to carry out their responsibilities according to their conscience and the laws of the land.

“Get something to do to augment your income. Don’t be the type that will always stay at home. Be active. Don’t allow your brain or physical body to go down,” Aliyu said.

In her remarks, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Amina Mohammed posited that “Nigeria cannot be great without the states.

“We know that we don’t have strong foundations but through hard work, this country can be better.

She, therefore, called for partnership and deliberate policies to empower Nigerian women noting that they do not have lesser brains compared to their male counterparts.

