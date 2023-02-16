Israel Arogbonlo

Prof. Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) has warned against marrying sex addicts.

Speaking to some youths of the church during the Gen218 programme in Lagos, the cleric advised them to look before they leap to avoid marrying an “unbeliever”.

His words; “Don’t marry a sex addict saying ‘is because we don’t marry yet that is why he is doing random sampling all over the place, once I get marry to him now I will calm him down’ really? You will discover that you can’t calm him down.”

He also advised the young Christians to avoid marrying criminally-minded people and those who like partying.

Olukoya is one of Nigeria’s youth-friendly pastors and also the founder of the Mountain Top University (MTU).

