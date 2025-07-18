Don’t leave your children with casual friends, untrusted neighbours — NAPTIP warns parents

… reunites stolen child with parents in Yobe

The Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Binta Adamu Bello, has cautioned parents across the country against leaving their children in the care of casual friends, untrusted neighbours, and one–off service providers, saying that such a situation makes children vulnerable to trafficking and theft.

She stated this during the reunification of a five-year-old victim, Rahama Ibrahim, with her parents in Damaturu, Yobe State.

The Director General was represented by Saleh Zakar, the Commander, Yobe State Command.

Rahama was abducted in Damaturu a few months ago by a driver suspected of being involved in criminal activity of child theft. She was subsequently intercepted and apprehended in Abuja by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). The suspect and her accomplice have been charged to Court in Abuja.

The event took place at the Government House in Damaturu, in the presence of His Excellency, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, the Deputy Governor of Yobe State, with the active involvement of operatives of the DSS, Yobe Command.

Speaking after receiving the child, the father, Mallam Ibrahim, expressed gratitude to the Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, OON, for her effort in ensuring adequate care for the child.

“I want to thank the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Director General of NAPTIP, for assisting my family in taking very good care of my daughter, who was stolen from us. When I came here now and see my daughter, she is very neat and well taken care of.

“I thank the DG and all other Officers of NAPTIP. This Agency is doing a great work, and I thank them very much,” the visibly happy father of Rahama said.

In his remarks, the Yobe State Deputy Governor, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, commended NAPTIP under the watch of the Director General, Binta Adamu Bello, for its proactive counter trafficking activities and successful reintegration of the Child. He assured the Agency of the support of the Yobe State Government.

In her speech, the Director General, who thanked the Department of State Service (DSS) for its sustained support and collaboration with the Agency, which culminated in the arrest of the suspect in Abuja, called on parents to ensure adequate care and protection for their children.

“I want to appeal to parents across the country to be vigilant and keep an eye on their children. It is very dangerous to keep your children in the care of strangers who come your way casually. Parent should also desist from sending their children on errands unaccompanied or a lonely road in the odd hours.

“On our part, we shall continue to ensure the protection of Nigerian children, and we thank all our partners who have continued to support our work,” she said.

